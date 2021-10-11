After Friday’s 20-15 win against Riverdale, it can be said Perry’s return to Port Charlotte is aiding the Pirates in all three phases of the game.
On offense, the three-star receiver who made another visit to Central Florida this weekend hauled in a 57-yard touchdown from quarterback Bryce Eaton. He had another touchdown reception that was wiped out by a penalty away from the action.
Playing his first game at safety, Perry picked off a pair of Riverdale passes. Then on special teams, Perry lined up as a punter and a placeholder. He converted a fake punt for a first down early on, then late in the game, he pinned Riverdale at its own 6-yard line.
OCEAN ROTH
Lemon Bay volleyball, sophomore
The Manta Rays entered Monday night’s showdown against Venice as a top-10 team in Class 4A. The team’s rise has, without a doubt, been a team effort. Five players have 83 or more kills. Five have 17 or more aces. Six have double-digit blocks and four have 118 or more digs.
Ocean Roth is among the leaders in every one of those stats and had an excellent Saturday afternoon at Port Charlotte High this past week.
In the Mantas’ 25-8, 25-7 win against Port Charlotte and 25-6, 25-8 conquest of Naples, she led a balanced attack with a team-high 9 kills. Against Naples in particular, she led the team in kills, assists, blocks and digs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.