Wrestling in the 106-pound weight class at this weekend's District 3A-8 duals, Eastes pinned Venice's Tristany Smallwood in the second period to score the points that put North Port over the top in a 48-28 victory.
With girls wrestling now a sanctioned sport, Eastes is sort of moonlighting with the Bobcats' boys until the girls' state IBT series begins early next month.
Girls who wrestle at schools that do not have girls' teams are allowed to compete with the boys' teams. That's why Eastes found herself facing Smallwood, another girl, on Saturday. They will not see each other once the girls' postseason begins because they will be in different weight classes.
LANCE SCHYCK
Lemon Bay wrestling, senior
The road back from knee surgery has been a long one for Schyck, but he saw his first full slate of action this past week as Lemon Bay won the District 1A-11 duals, then trounced the field at the SFCA Scramble in Fort Myers.
Schyck won all seven of his matches by pins and only one of those took him longer than a minute. In fact, the 64 seconds it took for Schyck to pin Vero Beach's Zad Villalpando essentially matched the total time it took him to win his three dual matches.
Schyck will miss the second day of this weekend's CCC tourney in Clearwater to attend the funeral of a family member, but the defending state champion has served notice that he's back and as good as ever.
