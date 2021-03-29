JOEL VAZQUEZ
Lemon Bay baseball, freshman
The Mantas lead the state and are sixth nationally with 139 stolen bases. Vazquez is the one who sets the tone for the Rays’ speedy ways.
This past week, Vazquez swiped eight more bags – including six in Tuesday’s 8-3 win against DeSoto County – to push his season total to 30. He leads the state by five and is tied for 12th nationally.
“The kid is far more advanced than any freshman I’ve seen,” Lemon Bay coach Zach Gonzales said. “He gets on, he’s stealing second and he’s stealing third. He’s just good.”
He swings a mean bat, too. The Lemon Bay leadoff hitter entered this week’s games with a .349 batting average, four doubles and a team-high 24 runs scored.
BECKA MELLOR
Venice softball, senior
It was a week to remember for Indians' first baseman Becka Mellor.
Venice played five games on the week, including four over two days as the Indians participated in a weekend tournament in Ocala, and won them all.
Mellor contributed in every one of those victories, beginning with two hits and an RBI on Tuesday against Manatee.
She had a total of four hits and an RBI on Friday against Forest and Interlachen. But she capped it off with a six-hit day on Saturday, which featured a 4-for-4 performance with 3 RBI against Peniel Baptist Academy.
“Becka is the most hard-working, team-first player I have seen," said Venice coach Steve Constantino.."Everytime she takes the field, she lifts up everyone around her.
Her dedication to her game has set the tone for our whole team this season.
“She was voted captain by her teammates and it's obvious why, sky’s the limit for her and our team.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.