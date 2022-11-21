Going into last week’s season-opener on the road against Hardee, Bulldogs coach Ardine Primus let Tyler know she would be coming out of the game when she reached 12 points.
Why? Because there was no doubt Tyler was going to score her 1,000th career point … it was just a question of when and where.
Entering the season 16 points shy of the milestone, Tyler got her 12 points quickly against Hardee, then waiting for her big moment against Lake Placid in the Bulldogs’ home opener two nights later.
It was a little anti-climactic, but the feat was achieved early at the free-throw line as part of her 14-point night in an easy win.
ELI LUBSEY
North Port basketball, junior
Late last season, then-North Port coach Ryan Power said it was his belief Lubsey would be the area’s best basketball player by his senior season.
Lubsey seems intent on speeded up that clock.
Though it was just a pair of preseason games last week at Lemon Bay, Lubsey blistered Out-of-Door Academy and Imagine for a combined 70 points. Against the Sharks, Lubsey totaled 46 points and 12 rebounds.
It was a tantalizing glimpse at Lubsey’s development from last year’s campaign, when he averaged 10.6 points per game, as well as a peek at how new Bobcats coach Bruce Wallace will run the squad.
The Bobcats will open their regular season on Tuesday at home against DeSoto County.
