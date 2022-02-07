SOPHIA CHERNIAK

Lemon Bay soccer, senior

Cherniak entered Wednesday’s district championship against Bonita Springs just three goals shy of tying Lauren Ragazzone’s single-season record of 42.

She closed that gap in dominant fashion, recording a hat trick (and three assists) in the Mantas’ 6-0 victory. She will get the opportunity to break Ragazzone’s record tonight when Lemon Bay plays host to Robinson in the Region 4A-3 quarterfinals.

Her performance this past Wednesday came on the heels of a six-goal outburst against Port Charlotte in the district semifinals.

She also leads the team with 22 assists for a total of 106 points.

JOHN GAMBLE

Charlotte basketball, junior

The Tarpons basketball team is peaking at just the right time and at the heart of it is the 6-6 Gamble.

With a full year of basketball still remaining in his high school career, Gamble entered last week 29 points shy of 1,000 for his career. He picked up 19 points against Canterbury on Monday, then smashed through the barrier on Wednesday with a 17-point effort in Charlotte’s 50-38 win at North Port.

He finished off the week with 21 points in a 65-53 win at Lehigh to close out the regular season.

Already climbing up national recruiting rankings, Gamble’s senior campaign should bring a lot of attrition to Punta Gorda next season. For now, he’ll focus on helping the Tarpons to a second consecutive Final Four appearance.

The road to Lakeland begins this week with the District 5A-11 tournament.

