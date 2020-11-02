Laticia Nina
Port Charlotte Senior
Volleyball
Laticia Nina knew Port Charlotte’s playoff run would be her last as a volleyball player. Once the season ended, whenever it ended, there was no tomorrow.
She played that way in the Pirates’ impressive victory at Barron Collier on Wednesday, then once more as the Pirates fell to a red-hot Robinson squad on Saturday afternoon.
“I just wanted to go out with a bang,” Nina said following the Pirates’ five-set victory at Barron Collier.
Staying focused on the court was difficult throughout Nina’s senior season because her academic load was extreme. The Pirates’ brutal regular-season schedule compounded her off-court challenges.
“It was so hard because I’m an academics-first type of person; I’m going to school for my academics,” she said. “It’s very hard to juggle it all and the last few nights I’ve only gotten about four hours of sleep.”
Nina had 10 kills, 4 blocks and 19 digs against Barron Coller and 8 kills, 3 blocks, 11 digs and an ace against Robinson.
Alberto Teijelo
Venice Senior
Cross Country
Teijelo blew away the field at the Class 4A-District 14 cross country meet at North Port.
The senior led Venice to a third-place finish at the meet by setting a personal-best of 15:55.25. He outpaced second-place finisher Evan Meyer (Lehigh) by a whopping 34 seconds.
It was Teijelo’s third time on the North Port course and the second time he set a personal best. Two weeks earlier during the Tri-County meet, Teijelo finished third with a time of 15:59.79, which shaved nearly 16 seconds off his previous best.
The opportunity to continue shattering personal marks continues this weekend at the Class 4A-Region 4 championship, which also takes place on the North Port course.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.