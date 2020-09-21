JOHN BUSHA
Charlotte Football
Senior
The Tarpons' quarterback did a little bit of everything during Charlotte’s 35-21 win against Braden River this past Friday, with his biggest plays coming at the most opportune moments.
Twice in the second quarter, Busha converted on fourth downs, once by completing a pass to Keon Jones on a fake punt and another time when he ran for 12 yards on a 4th-and-7 near midfield. Both drives ended with Busha bulling his way into the end zone on keepers.
Busha had a part in all five of Charlotte’s touchdowns, running for three and passing for two more. His 23 carries were mostly of the gritty variety, leading to 181 hard-won yards.
"John is a great competitor who works hard to be the best every time he takes the field," said coach Wade Taylor.
HAILEY LAINHART
Lemon Bay Girls Golf
Senior
The Lady Mantas' No. 1 golfer came through twice for her team this past week -- shooting a team-best 41 in a close loss to Venice and an even-par 35 at St. Andrew's South in a win over Charlotte and DeSoto County.
Lainhart's 35 was the best score of the three-team match by eight strokes. She has helped lead Lemon Bay to a 4-2 record after a season in which the team went to the state tournament.
"Hailey uses her intellect and patience to great success on the golf course," Lemon Bay girls golf coach Darrell Roach said. "While she hits the ball plenty long, she chooses to not overpower a course, but rather dissect it and use her outstanding feel and touch to great advantage on and around the greens. As her coach, I couldn't ask for a more friendly and selfless player and person."
