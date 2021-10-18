When the Manta Rays were scuffling through what qualifies for them as a slow start on Friday at Lake Placid, Aaron Pasick jolted the scoreboard awake.
The 6-0, 175-pound senior fielded a punt at the Lemon Bay 37 about five minutes before halftime in a 7-0 ballgame, made a cut, and vanished from the Green Dragons’ radar for a 63-yard touchdown.
Then during an entertaining – coaches would call it frustrating – sequence just after halftime, Pasick saw touchdowns of 47 and 52 yards called back by penalties before gathering in a Trey Rutan pass, breaking two tackles, then breaking some ankles on his way to a 57-yard touchdown. It all happened in a span of five plays on the same drive.
Combined with three carries for 32 yards, Pasick went over 1,000 total yards for the season as Lemon Bay improved to 6-0 with the 35-0 win.
MARIE L'ABBE
Lemon Bay girls golf, senior
A three-year varsity player for Lemon Bay girls golf, L'Abbe has steadily improved to become the team's top player while also playing as a top player and captain on the school's tennis team.
L'Abbe took up golf as a sophomore after her tennis coach, Darrell Roach (also the golf coach), asked her to give it a try.
After finishing her first season as the team's No. 5 player, she became the No. 3 player and made the All-County team last season.
This year, L'Abbe is the undisputed No. 1 player, team captain and won the Charlotte County individual girls golf championship this past Friday -- shooting a 79 at Lemon Bay Golf Club.
L'Abbe won the individual title by 17 strokes over teammate Madison Hanson, and together, the two helped Lemon Bay take home another team county championship.
"Marie is a great team leader and consistently helps our younger, less experienced players improve their games," Roach said. "She will be leading us into the district tournament at Arcadia Municipal Golf Course next Monday."
