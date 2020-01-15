North Port has put their fans’ hearts through a lot this past week or so, playing in three straight overtime games and winning two. The first came down to clutch shooting from breakout player Jalen Brown.
On top of his 21 points in a 65-64 overtime win against Immokalee, Brown hit two free throws to cut the deficit to two points late in overtime before hitting a corner 3 as time expired to steal the win.
“Jalen has done a great job focusing on the defensive end of the court, rebounding, and letting his offensive game work from the inside out,” North Port coach Ryan Power said. “As our center he is able to take advantage of his matchups at the end of games, whether in the post against smaller defenders or the perimeter against larger defenders.”
