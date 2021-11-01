It has been quite the return to swimming this season for Plaisted. After stepping away from the sport for the past two seasons, he was coaxed into a return by teammate and good friend, James Rose.
He has been nothing but spectacular ever since.
This past weekend, Plaisted crushed the competition in the 100-meter butterfly and finished fourth in the 500 freestyle, advancing to this week’s state meet. He will also swim for the team’s 200- and 400-meter freestyle relay squads, giving him a shot at medals in four events.
Alongside Rose, who also is competing in four events this coming Friday, Plaisted should help a resurgent Tarpons’ swim program make a mark on the state level.
BRYANNA ROBINSON
Port Charlotte swimming, senior
The Pirate girls swim team had an impressive showing at this past weekend’s region meet and everywhere one looked, Robinson was right in the middle of the action.
The Port Charlotte senior recorded a pair of sixth-place finishes in the 100-meter butterfly and 100-meter backstroke, advancing to the state meet in both events. Also, she teamed up with Melody Stelmaszek, Evelyn Negrette and Caroline Aylward to finish third in the 200-meter medley relay and sixth in the 400-meter freestyle relay.
She will compete in all four events at Friday’s state meet in Stuart.
