TRE CARROLL
Charlotte basketball, senior
Tre Carroll did Tre Carroll things in a pair of season-opening victories last week.
In Monday’s 86-41 win against Lemon Bay, Carroll poured in 27 points, including 13 in the first quarter.
Monday was merely a prelude. The following night against Class 7A powerhouse Sarasota Riverview, the Florida Atlantic signee came up big when the Tarpons needed it the most.
With Charlotte trailing 52-40, Carroll sparked a 17-2 run in the fourth quarter. He scored 14 points during the spree, including the final five, to put the Tarpons in front, 57-54. Carroll finished with 31 points as Charlotte eventually won, 63-60.
BRYANNA GRIFFITHS
Port Charlotte girls basketball, sophomore
Griffiths was a surprise breakout star for the Pirates as a freshman last year, and she's continued that success into 2020.
The forward/center scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds in a 36-33 win over Cape Coral -- the team that's ended Port Charlotte's season in back-to-back district final games.
"Bryanna has a very smooth shot and a gift at knowing where the ball is going to be for rebounding," Port Charlotte coach Mike Progl said. "With her potential, the sky is the limit."
