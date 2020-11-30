TRE CARROLL

Charlotte basketball, senior

Tre Carroll did Tre Carroll things in a pair of season-opening victories last week.

In Monday’s 86-41 win against Lemon Bay, Carroll poured in 27 points, including 13 in the first quarter.

Monday was merely a prelude. The following night against Class 7A powerhouse Sarasota Riverview, the Florida Atlantic signee came up big when the Tarpons needed it the most.

With Charlotte trailing 52-40, Carroll sparked a 17-2 run in the fourth quarter. He scored 14 points during the spree, including the final five, to put the Tarpons in front, 57-54. Carroll finished with 31 points as Charlotte eventually won, 63-60.


BRYANNA GRIFFITHS 

Port Charlotte girls basketball, sophomore 

Griffiths was a surprise breakout star for the Pirates as a freshman last year, and she's continued that success into 2020. 

The forward/center scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds in a 36-33 win over Cape Coral -- the team that's ended Port Charlotte's season in back-to-back district final games. 

"Bryanna has a very smooth shot and a gift at knowing where the ball is going to be for rebounding," Port Charlotte coach Mike Progl said. "With her potential, the sky is the limit." 

