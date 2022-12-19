No player in the history of Venice High football has played more varsity games for the Indians than Washington II. Making his 50th start in his 56th game for Venice in the Class 4S state championship this past Saturday, the senior defensive back forced a pair of pivotal turnovers.
Barely a minute into the game, Washington II intercepted Lakeland quarterback Zachary Pleuss on the Dreadnaughts’ second play from scrimmage — setting up a 20-yard touchdown run by Venice quarterback Brooks Bentley and an early 7-0 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Washington II forced and recovered a fumble that kept the score at 21-14 and gave Venice another chance to tie the game.
Washington II, a four-star Penn State commit, also locked up Lakeland senior receiver Tyler Williams, a four-star Georgia commit, holding the Dreadnaughts’ top passing option to three receptions for 20 yards.
MAYA COLLINS
Lemon Bay basketball, sophomore
Collins has picked up where she left off following her stellar freshman debut.
In three games this past week, Collins led the Mantas in points and filled up the scoresheet in multiple ways.
During a 62-50 win against Ida Baker, Collins scored 24 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished three assists. Two days later in a 43-36 victory against Palmetto, she poured in 17 points, distributed six assists and recorded six steals.
She upped her defensive gave on Friday night during a loss to St. John Neumann, nabbing seven steals while scoring 16 points.
Collins was a second-team selection on the 2021-22 Sun Preps All-Area team as a freshman.
