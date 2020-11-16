Tyler Wadsworth
Port Charlotte cross country, junior
The Pirates’ top runner rampaged through the second season, winning the district run and finishing fourth at the region meet before excelling this past Saturday at the Class 3A state meet in Tallahassee.
Wadsworth covered the rugged Apalachee Regional Park course in a time of 15:55.8 for a sixth-place finish. It was the best finish for a Port Charlotte runner since 1999.
The time was also just five seconds off his personal-best, which Wadsworth had set on an easier trail than Apalachee, which features the sort of climb two-thirds into the run that claims many runners.
Aleecia Collins
Charlotte cross country, senior
Collins closed out her stellar high school career with a 14th place finish at the Class 3A state meet this past Saturday at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee.
Her time of 19:14.3 was a personal best, made all the more remarkable by the degree of difficulty. The Apalachee course is a more challenging course that the North Port trail where Collins set her previous best during October’s Tri-County meet.
It was a terrific closing kick for Collins, who accumulated a pair of second-place finishes at the District 13 meet and Region 4 event on her way to Tallahassee.
