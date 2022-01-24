JOHN GAMBLE

Charlotte basketball, junior

The latest installment of the already-huge Peace River rivalry between Charlotte and Port Charlotte took place on an even grander stage this past Saturday.

Tarpons junior John Gamble rose to the occasion.

Playing in the final game of the Wally Keller Classic in front of a capacity crowd in steamy environs, Gamble struck for 20 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals and two blocks as Charlotte dispatched Port Charlotte, 60-38.

It was just the latest in a string of strong performances for the 6-6 wing who is ranked as the No. 11 prospect of Florida’s 2023 class according to 247 Sports. He is poised to crack the national top 100 by his senior season and is beginning to draw interest from mid- and high-major programs.

ADRIANA IORFIDA 

Charlotte basketball, junior 

It's tough to stick out on a roster that already has names like Ary Hicks and D'Yanis Jimenez, but Iorfida managed to do that in a three-win week for the Tarpons. 

The junior guard scored 14 points with three 3-pointers, six rebounds and three steals in a 28-point win over the Pirates before following that up with a 20-point night in a 60-49 win over Science Hill (Tennessee) at the Wally Keller Classic in which she drained four 3-pointers.

For the season, Iorfida has averaged 8.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. 

