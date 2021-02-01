Jordan Santiago
Charlotte boys basketball, senior
It was a remarkable sequence at the end of Friday’s rivalry game between Charlotte and Port Charlotte.
Alex Perry had just delivered a dunk to tie the game at 42-all, bringing the Pirates fans to their feet when Tarpons senior Jordan Santiago took a pass from Alex Gent, drove the right baseline and banked home a layup to give Charlotte a 44-42 lead with 9 seconds remaining.
What happened next was a rare feat of athleticism. Port Charlotte’s Navari Johnson raced at breakneck speed the length of the court for what would have been a game-tying layup with 3 seconds remaining if not for Santiago somehow beating him down the court and successfully establishing himself for a charge call.
It was the play of the game and it secured the win for Charlotte, as well as a sweep of the season series.
“I saw that he was coming down really fast and normally most people can’t just stop like that,” Santiago said after the game. “So, I was just right there. The right time at the right moment.”
Delaini Morris
Port Charlotte girls basketball, sophomore
The Pirates' leading scorer and rebounder, Bryanna Griffiths, was out against Venice this past Tuesday and Port Charlotte needed someone to step up to replace her production.
Morris had no problem doing just that nearly all by herself as she led her team with 17 points and 13 rebounds in a 48-34 win over the Indians. She then went on to lead the team again with 16 points and eight rebounds as Griffiths returned in a win over Imagine School.
Morris has averaged 8.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this season as she has become part of an exciting trio of talented underclassmen that includes Griffiths (sophomore) and Aryianna Lockey-Progl (freshman).
"She was huge. She's been playing great for us," Port Charlotte coach Mike Progl said of Morris. "Last game, (Bryanna) had 19 points and 18 rebounds and Delaini helped replace that production with her out."
