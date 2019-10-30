With three holes to go in the Port Charlotte boys golf team’s regional tournament last week, it was all up to No. 5 player Ben Goldman to determine the fate of his team.
The Pirates led Estero by three strokes and with only Goldman left playing, he needed to shoot 3-over par or better to keep his team’s season alive.
The senior bogeyed each of the remaining three holes — pushing PCHS to its first-ever team playoff with a state championship spot on the line.
Again with the pressure on, Goldman stuck his approach shot within 10 feet on the first and only playoff hole. He drained his putt to finish as the only player from either team to birdie the hole — giving the Pirates enough cushion to seal the victory and move on to next week’s state championship at Mission Inn Resort & Club at Howey-In-The-Hills.
“Ben, being our No. 5, he really stepped up for us,” Port Charlotte coach Rodney Taylor said. “He played lights-out. At one point, he was 2-under through four and he was plus-4 at the turn. And for Ben, that’s huge.
“When he sunk that putt for birdie, there was no silence on the golf course. Everyone was screaming ‘Ben!’”
