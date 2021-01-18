ISAIAH LEVINE
Community Christian basketball, junior
This past week, Community Christian trailed DeSoto County 59-58 with 9.7 seconds remaining when Isaiah Levine took the inbounds pass, across midcourt and curled to the free throw line, where he delivered a game-winning buzzer-beater for the Mustangs.
Levine has been playing slightly out of position since an injury to starting point guard Drew Carter, but instead of being tentative, he has raised his game. He's averaging 15 points with 7 assists, 3 steals and just 2 turnovers.
"Isaiah has stepped up his overall play just when we needed him to the most," Community Christian coach Kurt Taylor said. "He is taking better shots, playing better defense and playing with more composure. Isaiah is learning to let the game come to him and taking much better care of the basketball."
ALYSA TAYLOR
Port Charlotte girls basketball, senior
Taylor has been a big help for the 11-8 Lady Pirates this year, and that was especially the case this past week.
The 6-foot-1 senior forward/center scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a loss to Naples and then came one rebound shy of a triple-double in a win against Lemon Bay — scoring 13 points, blocking 10 shots and grabbing nine rebounds.
“It’s nice to see Alysa’s hard work start to pay off,” Port Charlotte coach Mike Progl said. “She deserves recognition for her efforts lately.”
