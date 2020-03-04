Jacob Faulkner didn’t get many chances to start last year as the Venice baseball team had two aces in Orion Kerkering and Danny Rodriguez.

But the senior right-handed pitcher is already showing he has no problem leading the pitching staff in 2020.

Through three appearances, Faulkner is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA and has 17 strikeouts to 1 walk across 16 innings. Last Friday, the sidewinder threw six innings of one-hit baseball as he shut down Calvary Christian in a 6-2 win.

“Jacob has been consistent for us,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said. “He’s only walked one batter this year and has been throwing a lot of hard strikes. (Calvary Christian) had a hard time hitting and bunting against him when his slider is working like that.”

