LANE FULLERTON
DeSoto Baseball, sophomore
DeSoto County entered Monday’s game against Fort Meade with a three-game winning streak.
That success, in no small part, has coincided with the move of Lane Fullerton to the leadoff spot in the order and Fullerton’s success on the mound.
It was a savvy move by second-year coach Brady Anderson to move Fullerton to the leadoff spot. The Bulldogs sophomore was hitting just .076, but his peripherals hinted at a breakout – he managed to reach base in eight of 13 games due to a discerning eye that helped him draw nine walks.
Since sliding into the leadoff spot, he has reached base five times in 14 plate appearances, with a double and triple and DeSoto has gone 3-0.
On the mound, Fullerton tossed a seven-inning shutout in a 2-0 win against LaBelle. He cuffed the Cowboys on three hits while fanning five. He has two of DeSoto’s three wins during the streak after silencing a red-hot Lemon Bay on March 26.
DYLAN ANTHONY
Charlotte softball, senior
One of just three seniors on this year's Tarpons team, Anthony has been one of the top hitters -- batting .390 with 10 runs, 13 RBI, eight doubles, one triple and two HRs. She's also thrown 11 1/3 innings in the circle as she's established herself as one of the team's more versatile players.
This past week Anthony helped spark her team to a pair of wins with her performance at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBI with a home run in a 12-2 win over Riverdale and then going 2-for-3 with another two runs and two RBI and another home run in a 15-0 win over Port Charlotte.
The senior is committed to play for Stetson University next year.
"Dylan has been a dedicated softball player since I met her six years ago," Tarpons coach Greg Higgins said. "She has put in countless hours of practice on her own and with her father, assistant coach Dave Anthony. She gives heart, passion and a desire to be her best.
"Dylan is also blessed with an athletic build to go along with it. She is a pleasure to coach."
