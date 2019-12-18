Zoe Melo
Lemon Bay soccer
Melo has been a staple of the Lady Manta offense this season and showcased that in two wins last week. In a 10-0 win over DeSoto County, Melo scored three goals with two assists. Later in the week, in a 10-0 win over Booker, she added another goal and three assists. She has 15 goals and 7 assists on the year.
"Zoe is a consistent player and a great playmaker on the field," Lemon Bay coach Katie Cooke said. "She sees a play developing and knows how to play the ball to make a play happen. Zoe also knows how to find the back of the net and has a dangerous shot from just about anywhere on the pitch."
Alex Carabes
Lemon Bay Soccer
Carabaes has been on a tear this year, scoring 18 goals in nine games so far. Last week was no different as he netted two goals in a 3-2 win over Booker and added a hat trick with an assists in an 8-0 win over Imagine later in the week.
"(This is a) well-deserved honor as Alex has led our team to victory several times over the past month, including two come from behind wins," said coach Mark Hertz. "He's a talented footballer who can maintain control of the ball even when double teamed. (He's a) team player, Consistent, and determined every game to find the net."
