LOGAN ROGERS

Port Charlotte basketball, senior

Logan “Bear” Rogers is the epitome of a facilitator for the Pirates. Fully capable of bringing the ball up the court against any defense and searching for the open man, Rogers generally limits his offense to the occasional open 3-point look or a slash to the basket if the defense takes its eyes off him.

There are times, though, when his senior leadership is needed on the scoreboard. Last week at Venice was one of those instances.

Rogers led Port Charlotte with 23 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, as the Pirates held off the home team, 64-54. Rogers actually started and finished Port Charlotte’s victory after beginning the game with a pair of 3-point baskets.

It was Port Charlotte’s fifth consecutive win, a streak it would extend 24 hours later at Sebring when Rogers and company brought another facet of their game to “bear” – defense. In an eight-day span, Rogers and the Pirates held three teams to less than 30 points behind their trademark defense, including the 51-27 win at Sebring.


ISABELLA FAULKNER 

Imagine School girls basketball, senior 

It's been Faulkner's turn to lead the Sharks this year as a senior. She's played the part well, averaging 17.1 points and 1.9 steals per game -- leading Imagine to six wins so far. 

The guard's efforts paid off this past week as she eclipsed the 1,000 point career mark, scoring 17 in a loss to Lakewood Ranch and then 26 in a win over Manatee. 

Faulkner will have four more games in the regular season and at least one playoff game to add on to her scoring total. 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments