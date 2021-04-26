LOGAN PRICHARD
Charlotte weightlifting, junior
Charlotte and Pace had pulled away from the field at Saturday’s Class 2A weightlifting championships, but it was still in doubt which school would take the state title.
As it turned out, the two schools shared the crown, but only after the efforts of junior Logan Pritchard, who literally lifted the Tarpons into a tie with Pace by finishing second in the 219-pound class.
Pritchard benched 355 pounds and lifted 300 in the clean and jerk for a 655 total, edging New Smyrna’s Chris Coon. His second-place finish gave Charlotte 23 points, which proved just enough after Pace’s Jacob Proshek’s sixth-place finish at 238 gave Pace its 23rd point.
Pritchard steadily improved his numbers from district through state. He won the 2A-14 meet with a 625 total (240-285), then took the Region 3A-4 crown with 630 pounds (345-285).
At St. Joe, he smashed his postseason highs in both lifts, successfully hoisting all three attempts in each and securing the program's second state title.
SAVANNAH JACOBS
Charlotte softball, senior
The Charlotte softball team won in walk-off fashion on back-to-back nights this past week, beating Venice, 5-4, in extra innings before taking down Lemon Bay by the same score.
Tarpons slugger Savannah Jacobs was at the heart of the offense in the wins — going a combined 4-for-8 with two singles, a triple, a home run, 5 runs and 2 RBIs batting out of the No. 3 spot in the lineup.
The senior infielder is committed to play for Webber International University next year.
“One word wraps up Savannah and that is perseverance,” Charlotte coach Greg Higgins said. “She has put in countless hours working on her swing and it is truly paying off. At one time this year we had to bench her and she took the anger from that experience and made herself better.
“Her work ethic is what every coach would want in a player.”
