LUCAS WILLIS
Charlotte wrestling, senior
Before this weekend’s Class 2A state wrestling championships, Lucas Willis talked about what wrestling meant to him.
“It’s definitely like a self-focused sport. I have to focus on everything that I do, every move I make and every move my teammates make,” he said. "I like that feeling of flowing. I just like to go with it. ... I don’t remember any of my matches, I just go, go, go."
He will remember this past weekend for the rest of his life.
Willis became the sixth wrestler in Florida history to win five state titles. In the process, he won his fourth title at Charlotte High, eclipsing his coach, Evan Robinson, for the most in school history.
None of his matches were close. Three of the four were decided by first-period pins, one coming just 14 seconds into the match and the other just 18 seconds in.
In the championship match against Jesuit’s Sergio Desiante, Willis needed just 64 seconds to make history.
ASHTON PENNELL
Venice soccer, senior
Ashton Pennell has been the starting goalkeeper for the Venice girls soccer team for four years, but she saved one of her best performances for her final game.
Pennell made six saves in 100 minutes of soccer (regulation and two overtime periods) and two saves on penalty kicks to help Venice hold on for a 3-1 state championship win over Lourdes Academy.
Pennell recorded 11 clean sheets this season -- 12 if you count the state final -- as she proved to be one of the best goalkeepers in the state. She is committed to play for the University of West Florida next season.
"She's worked really hard in practices and training on that," Venice coach Gary Bolyard said of Pennell saving penalty kicks. "We knew it was going to be come down to something big, and she's been working hard on crafting her saves on those shots.
"She was focused. She wanted to win this whole thing. All of our seniors did."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.