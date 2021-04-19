ROSEY LOWDER
Lemon Bay tennis, freshman
Lemon Bay’s battle with Cypress Lake came down to the last possible match, then set, then point … and then some. Luckily for the Mantas, Rosey Lowder was equal to the challenge.
As a result, Lemon Bay won the District 2A-12 title this past Wednesday and will play host to Sebring today in the first round of Class 2A regionals.
Earlier Wednesday, Lowder won her singles match against Cypress Lake’s Carolina Solomon, 6-0, 6-4. As the day went on, though, it was clear Cypress Lake wasn’t going anywhere and the title was going to come down to the two doubles finals.
In order to win the district title outright and not play an additional head-to-head against Cypress Lake the following day, Lemon Bay needed to win at least one of the doubles matches. When Lemon Bay’s No. 1 doubles team lost, Lowder and Elizabeth Schum were trailing in the first set against Cypress Lake’s No. 2 tandem.
No matter. Lowder and Schum rallied back to take that set, then outlasted Cypress Lake when the match went into the tiebreaker, winning 7-5, 4-6, 13-11.
MICHAEL ROBERTSON
Venice baseball, senior
Several pro scouts have paid a visit to watch Venice High games simply to watch Michael Robertson play, and he puts on a show most nights.
The senior center fielder is hitting .438 with 18 runs, 10 RBI and 17 walks against the hardest schedule in Florida (determined by the Florida High School Athletic Association).
This past week the University of Florida commit led his team to a pair of blowout wins — 9-1 over Sarasota and 12-1 over Cardinal Mooney.
He went just 1-for-4 in the win over the Sailors at CoolToday Park, but his one hit — a bases-clearing triple to the wall — broke the game open.
In the win over the Cougars, Robertson went 3-for-3 with a single, a double and a triple, walked once, scored three runs and knocked two runs in.
“That definitely did it,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said of Robertson’s three-run triple after the win over Sarasota. “He’s really been on fire.
“He didn’t have his best game tonight, but when we needed him he came up big.”
