Three area lifters took home championship titles at Saturday’s state girls weightlifting tournament at St. Cloud High School.
The Bobcats’ Madison Atwood, the Pirates’ Tara Yount and Tarpons’ Daphnie Toussaint all scored victories in their respective weight classes.
North Port was led by the the Atwood twins. Madison won the 169-pound weight class while Tristain placed second in 154-pound weight class. The Bobcats finished third in 3A behind Navarre and Vero Beach.
Venice, our area’s other 3A competitor, was led by Kylie Flaherty-Cohn’s fourth place finish at 129.
At the 2A level Port Charlotte placed second, while Charlotte took fourth with each school claiming one state champion. Yount claimed first-place honors at 183 for the Pirates, while Toussaint took the title at 199 for Tarpons. Port Charlotte also had a runner-up performance from Samantha Sineath at 129.
On Friday Lemon Bay took seventh at 1A, led by Brooke Knapp who placed third in the 110-pound weight class, and Tiffany Crady, who was fourth at 139.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.