Andrew Austin is fully aware of everything around him as he takes his final lap through high school.
He has been to just about every sporting event this season, cheering on his fellow student-athletes. On Saturday at the Captain Archer Memorial, he was the first to celebrate his teammates’ successes as they came off the mat.
When he stood atop the podium after becoming the Tarpons’ first-ever, four-time Archer champion, it was apparent he was fully in the moment and mentally recording the scene.
“I’m taking a lot in,” Austin said Wednesday at his national letter of intent signing ceremony. “That’s why at the Captain Archer finals I held up the four fingers. I really soaked it in because this gym is really my home.”
With his signature on the line, Austin will be headed to Central Michigan to continue his wrestling career. The Chippewas are a perennial power in the Mid-American Conference and are no stranger to the national wrestling scene. Currently, they are the runaway favorite to win this year’s MAC title and are receiving votes in the latest Top 25 poll.
“I went up there for the visit and I knew immediately it was home,” Austin said of choosing CMU. “The coaches are phenomenal and I’ll be going to school for free. The atmosphere in the room is that everyone wants to get better, everyone wants themselves to be better, and I think that’s me.”
His family originally hailed from Michigan before moving to Florida as Austin approached his teen years.
“They’re a big name in wrestling and of course, it’s my home state,” Austin said. “It’s pretty cool that I get to go back to where I was born. It’s like coming full circle.”
Charlotte coach Evan Robinson said the two-time state champion could possibly have his current, soon to be former, coach rooting him on.
“I’m excited for him. I have a little piece of property just north of there, so I have a reason to go visit and watch wrestling up there,” Robinson said. “It will be nice.
“It’s a very established program,” Robinson continued. “There’s really a powerhouse in the MAC and they’ve produced a lot of All-Americans, even some from Florida.”
In the MAC, the Chippewas own 16 conference tournament titles since 1986 and have won 13 regular season titles since 1999. Overall, they’ve had just four losing seasons in the past 30 years and have produced 48 All-Americans over the past five decades, including three this past season.
“I think that’s a great opportunity, to get exposed to that level of wrestling,” Robinson said. “I really think he can compete. It will be nice to watch and hopefully he’ll get plenty of mat time.”
Central Michigan tends to agree, judging by the plan it has laid out for Austin.
“They’re going to make me the wrestler I want to be and I’m going to be their main guy,” Austin said. “They want me to be a starter as a true freshman, so I’m going to go up there and pretty much get thrown to the wolves right away.”
Austin admitted the stress of the college hunt was getting to him as the wrestling season approached. He is happy to have it out of the way so he can enjoy his senior season.
“It was a big stress for me,” he said. “In the preseason, I was over-pressuring myself in everything and now I can just be me, flow, be water, and have fun. That’s the most important thing – to have fun.”
JENSEN HEADED TO CSCC
Kyra Jensen took her time seeking the place where she would continue her volleyball career. Throughout that process, one school stayed by her side.
On Monday, Jensen signed her letter of intent to play next season at Chattanooga State Community College.
“I was just looking for somewhere that had everything to offer, not just volleyball, but for the degree I want, the people I want to surround myself with and the environment,” she said. “It’s a beautiful place. I had never been to Tennessee before and I got to visit and I fell in love with the area. The school is very nice and the coach is amazing.”
A hitter during her time with Charlotte, Jensen said the Tigers are eyeing her as a defensive specialist. While she was among the Tarpon team leaders in kills, she also was second in digs and serve receptions.
“They want someone who truly loves the game and wants to win,” Jensen said. “That’s exactly what I was looking for – some place where everybody wants to win.”
Chattanooga State is a member of the Tennessee Community College Athletic Association, where it went 14-12 in the just-completed season, falling in the Region VII semifinals.
Jensen said she was eager to take on her next challenge after she and the 19-9 Tarpons flipped this past season’s script on their doubters.
“It definitely was a lot of fun and it was surprising,” she said. “I don’t think a lot of people believed in us. To be able to go that far and prove to those people we could do that was amazing. Being able to get that far in my senior year and get the district title was a great feeling.”
