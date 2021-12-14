PUNTA GORDA – In the preseason, Southwest Florida Christian played a sort of co-host role with Charlotte for the Tarpons Tipoff Classic. Each team played Victory Rock and IMG Academy.
Both lost to those two foes by similar margins.
Flash forward to Tuesday where the King’s and the Tarpons finally met head-to-head as two of Southwest Florida’s top five teams, according to the most recent poll produced by the Southwest Florida Association of Basketball Coaches.
No. 5 Charlotte started fast and remained in control throughout, dispatching the top-ranked King’s, 63-54.
“We had good balance all over the place,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. “That’s the way we envisioned this group to be. That’s one of the better teams in the area we played tonight, so I was very happy with it.”
Four Tarpons reached double figures, led by DJ Woods’ game-high 23 points. Woods has 53 points in his past two games.
“Everything seems to be going in,” Woods said. “My teammates are getting me the ball, they’re believing me and I’m putting up shots and they’re going in.”
The Tarpons (3-3) bounded out to a 13-4 lead to open the game, getting buckets from four different players. Defensively, the King’s (6-2) quickly became tentative, turning the ball over seven times in the first quarter as Charlotte took a 20-11 advantage.
The King’s cut down on their turnovers by surrendering any attempt to go inside against the Charlotte defense. That allowed the Tarpons to gain a sizeable rebounding advantage.
“I was a little concerned they might go inside a bit more on us,” Massolio said. “They kind of went perimeter and that’s a little more our style. I think we can defend the perimeter a lot better.”
When John Gamble picked off an errant King’s pass early in the fourth quarter and went coast-to-coast for a thunderous dunk, Charlotte pushed its lead to 47-32. Gamble would score 6 of his 12 points in a three-minute span to open the fourth quarter, his last bucket giving Charlotte its biggest lead of the game, 53-35.
Game in hand, the Tarpons were a little sloppy down the stretch as the King’s were forced to foul. Charlotte hit 8 of 13 free throws to keep the King’s at arm’s length.
Logan Clauser and Jordany Reyes Sanchez each had 11 points for Charlotte. The Tarpons held a 34-19 rebounding edge. Chris Cornish had 11 boards while Gamble had 8.
“I was really happy early,” Massolio said. “The last three minutes … we need to work on the last three minutes, but we played so well up to that point we were able to make some mistakes down the stretch.”
Tuesday was the first of a rugged, three-game week. Charlotte travels to undefeated Parrish (7-0) on Wednesday before opening play in the City of Palms Classic on Friday against Milton, one of the best teams in Georgia.
“Honestly right now, we’re not worried about the wins and losses,” Woods said. “Obviously, it’s good to win, but our bigger goal is in March, when the state championship is.”
