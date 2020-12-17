It was Port Charlotte’s game to win as Greg Williams lined up for a short penalty kick with just under 10 minutes remaining in the Pirates’ rivalry match at Charlotte on Thursday night.
All the momentum was in the Pirates’ camp after they had stormed back from two goals down to forge a tie.
Then Williams’ kick doinked off the post. Then Charlotte scored. Then Charlotte scored again.
The Tarpons were able to snatch a victory from near-certain doom by the good grace of a ball’s bounce, prevailing 4-2.
“We had been having some bad luck with those PKs there and that was a little boost in the arm,” Charlotte coach Greg Winkler said.
That bad luck with penalty kicks extended to Port Charlotte’s first goal. Williams drilled that kick less than two minutes into the second half to close within 2-1. The Tarpons’ misfortune doubled down at the 12-minute mark when the Tarpons mishandled a Port Charlotte free kick from near midfield and it slipped into the net to tie the game at 2-2.
A short time later, when Williams’ second penalty kick bounced off the left post, Charlotte went on the offensive. On a sprint, Dylan Salomon delivered a perfect pass to Tyler Amaral, who splashed the back of the net for his third goal of the evening.
Wesley Owensby followed shortly thereafter and capped the scoring with a breakaway goal.
“We had the momentum for a while,” Port Charlotte coach Joe Roca said. “We’re hurting, missing a lot of guys and what we have is what we have left. … I’ve got to give (Charlotte) credit. They really picked up the game. The momentum was for them, not us.”
Amaral has now delivered the game-winning kick against Port Charlotte in two sports. Earlier in the fall, he drilled a 28-yard field goal with less than 10 seconds remaining to lift the Tarpons’ football team to a 31-28 victory.
“It felt pretty good, honestly,” Amaral said. “After that football one, I didn’t think I’d get another chance. Dylan played me a perfect ball.”
Port Charlotte fell to 1-8-1. The Pirates have lost four consecutive matches. Charlotte improved to 5-6-2 and are now 2-1-3 against the Pirates after a stretch in which they had lost seven of eight to their crosstown rivals.
“It was good to see these guys just not give up and come back and they battled all night long,” Winkler said. “I’m really proud of them tonight. We’ve been up and down all season and hopefully this will be a shot in the arm to go into 2021.”
