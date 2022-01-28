VENICE — Meadow Barry knew she had big shoes to fill when she moved from Pennsylvania to Venice for her senior season.
The goalkeeper earned the starting role for the defending state champion Venice girls soccer team this fall and helped the Lady Indians to the No. 1 seed in the district this season.
When the playoffs began on Friday night against Riverview, though, Barry was hardly needed — saving a couple of unthreatening attempts by the Rams in a decisive 3-0 win at Powell-Davis Stadium.
Venice (9-4-3) will host Gulf Coast (11-8-2) on Wednesday night at 7 in the district championship.
“I’ve been a goalkeeper for two different schools, and then I moved down to Florida,” Barry said after completing her seventh clean sheet of the season. “I was nervous at first, trying to keep up with our last goalkeeper, Ashton Pennell. She’s crazy good. It’s hard to live up to that, but I feel like I’m adjusting.”
Riverview hardly held possession in the first half, registering a couple of shots, but none on goal as the Venice midfield and defense controlled possession with ease.
Once Indians sophomore Indie Rueda scored off a deflection from a corner kick in the 18th minute, Venice had as much of a lead as it would need — and played like it knew it.
“We were pretty comfortable once we got the first one,” Venice coach Gary Bolyard said. “But, in a one-nothing game, anything stupid can happen. A goal can pop in, or something can happen defensively, and then they take you to PKs. But the girls kept the pressure up. It was a comfortable game.”
Venice took 13 shots (seven on goal) in the first half, but came away with just the one goal.
In the second half, though, freshman Kyla Freddolino added a pair of insurance goals in the 54th minute and the 62nd minute — one on a lofted assist from her older sister, Sarah Freddolino, that landed in a tight space front-left of the goal, and another off a deflection on a feed from freshman Ella Luzzi.
“We knew our midfield was going to be superior,” said Bolyard, who added that he saw the Rams play recently after also beating them, 4-1, earlier this season. “They controlled the game. They were shutting everything down, getting to the ball first.”
Catherine Dalton and Emma Mogford made life difficult for the Rams in the midfield all night while the Venice defense of Trinity Johnson, Erin Anderson and Brooke Judson proved to be so good that it left Barry a little bored at times in a relatively close game.
“It’s a lot less stressful whenever I’m not tested because it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re good. You guys don’t need me right now,’” Barry said of nights when the defense dominates. “But it does get boring.
“I get so bored. Whenever we’re scoring though, it’s easy to remember how good this is for us, and there will be challenging games ahead.”
