VENICE — Well before she could walk or talk, Leah Bartlett was on her way to becoming a volleyball player at Venice High School.
The now-junior middle hitter for the Lady Indians first met head varsity coach Brian Wheatley on June 3rd, 2005, the day she was born at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
From there, it seemed only a matter of time until she wore green and white. Leah’s father, Mike Bartlett, has worked at Venice High with his wife, Brenda, since 2003.
“I really wanted to get her involved because it was one of our featured female sports on campus,” Mike said. “The girls at that time, and now, were top-notch kids. They always impressed me how they carried themselves around the school, so I always wanted (Leah) to be involved with volleyball.
“You start exposing her to it early, and you hope it sticks," he added. "In this case, it did.”
Initially, Bartlett gravitated toward track and field and flag football. Her father had played football at D-II West Liberty in West Virginia and her mother ran track in high school.
Bartlett made the middle school flag football team in 6th grade as a defensive specialist, but her father bristled at her continuing with the sport when she mentioned the idea of playing for the Venice High team one day.
So, eventually, she gave in and tried out for Wheatley’s club volleyball team in her 8th grade year.
“When she was little, I was nervous because she was really into running,” Wheatley said. “Every year I tried to get her to play club ball, and one year she finally decided to do it. We were excited when she did that.”
Though she had been interested in other sports, Bartlett had been attending Venice High volleyball games with her parents since she was 3 years old. She soaked in what she was watching.
“I can’t even remember the first game I watched here,” Bartlett said. “I was always in awe of the volleyball players. The way they’re built. The way they play with aggression and passion. That sparked me to get into athletics.”
Her familiarity with the game would pay immediate dividends.
After spending her freshman year on the junior varsity team, Bartlett was promoted to varsity as a sophomore last season, playing both middle and outside hitter.
She finished with the third-most kills on the team (165), third-most aces (30) and second-most blocks (38).
Since middle hitter Kiki Montgomery chose not to return for her senior season this year, Bartlett slid into the role alongside senior Paden Keller and has excelled.
Venice (6-2) has not only benefited from her offense at the net — like career highs of 16, then 24 kills in matches against Lakewood Ranch and Cardinal Mooney — but also her competitive spirit, too.
“No matter what’s happening she’s always full of energy and enthusiastic,” Keller said of Bartlett. “If something happens, like she gets blocked or she doesn’t get a pass, she gets really motivated to do better the next time. She’s very competitive that way.
“It gets me more energized when I’m next to her.”
Bartlett, an International Baccalaureate student at Venice, applies her competitive fire to academics, as well. She hopes to earn an education and athletic scholarship at the next level.
There will be plenty of time to worry what comes after high school. For now, she is focused on adding her name to the list of state championship banners she has been looking at for most of her life.
“It’s been amazing,” Bartlett said of her time with the varsity volleyball team. “Thinking back, my younger self would be so proud to see where I’m at now. It’s unbelievable.
“I just love it.”
