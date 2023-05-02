Sun preps logo

ENGLEWOOD – Abel Albarran pitched a complete game and went 3-for-3 at the plate as Lemon Bay eased past DeSoto County, 6-3, in a District 4A-12 semifinal Tuesday night.

As usual, the Manta Rays found several different ways to score, including two sacrifice flies, a wild pitch and a balk in defeating the Bulldogs for the third time this season


   
