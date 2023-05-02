ENGLEWOOD – Abel Albarran pitched a complete game and went 3-for-3 at the plate as Lemon Bay eased past DeSoto County, 6-3, in a District 4A-12 semifinal Tuesday night.
As usual, the Manta Rays found several different ways to score, including two sacrifice flies, a wild pitch and a balk in defeating the Bulldogs for the third time this season
Lemon Bay had defeated DeSoto in their previous games by a combined score of 19-2, but the Bulldogs put up much more of a battle this time, jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a two run triple by Logan Adkins.
"We had two quick outs in the first and I thought I struck out the lefty (Jasper Davis) on a 3-2 count, but things didn't go my way," Albarran said. "My demeanor kind of changed a little bit and I got kind of frustrated. The first few innings I got hit, but the rest of the game kind of just settled in, got my tempo back, got angry and was myself."
After giving up three runs and six hits in the first three innings, Albarran held the Bulldogs hitless over the final four, retiring 12 of the last 13 batters. The senior right-hander threw 95 pitches, walking two and striking out 12.
"He's been like a diesel truck this year," Lemon Bay coach Zach Gonzales said. "It's a cold start in the beginning and then once he gets going he's hard to beat."
After DeSoto took the early lead, the Mantas countered with three in the bottom of the second off Bulldogs starter Will Joens. Gabe Todaro drew a walk and Albarran bounced a single through the infield for Lemon Bay's first hit. The runners moved up on a passed ball, then Zeke Moranda singled to drive in the first run. Joens was called for a balk, allowing courtesy runner Noah Hale to score from third and a Ryan Mickey single brought in the third run.
The Bulldogs tied it up in the top of the third as Joens delivered an RBI single to make it 3-3 after DeSoto had another runner thrown out at the plate earlier in the inning.
Lemon Bay took the lead for good in the bottom of the third as Wyatt Bush led off with a single and Brady Ham walked. Joel Vazquez laid down a sacrifice bunt to move the runners up and Bush came home on a wild pitch. Todaro's sacrifice fly to right drove in Ham and gave the Mantas a 5-3 lead.
The Mantas would add another in the sixth inning on a single by Albarran, a walk by Moranda, a sacrifice bunt by Mickey, and a sacrifice fly by Jacob Connor.
Meanwhile, Albarran was mowing down the DeSoto batters through the last four innings as Lemon Bay improved to 16-9 on the season.
"The month of April was not kind to us. Six of our nine losses came in the month of April," Gonzales said. "Tonight was a chance for us to get out in a pressure situation and get back rolling and Abel did that with 12 K's."
DeSoto concluded its season with a 7-19 record while Lemon Bay will host Estero for the district championship Thursday night.
"We all came out working pretty well," Albarran said. "I wasn't by myself, everyone helped out. We really work on executing everything at practice and it's been drilled into our heads this past week because it's playoffs. It doesn't matter what the record is, it's the team that executes and does the right things that moves on, so that's what we did today."
