NORTH PORT – After being injured toward the end of last year, Abel Albarran had something to prove this season before going off to college.
On Friday at the Preserve in North Port, he did that, pitching a complete-game, five-hitter as Lemon Bay defeated North Port, 3-1.
Albarran shook off a rough start after allowing a first-inning run and got stronger as the game progressed. He allowed just one walk and struck out six.
Meanwhile, Wyatt Bush scored a run and drove in another, along with Brady Ham to provide the difference in a tight, well-played game by both teams.
Lemon Bay coach Zach Gonzales said after two years of being a runner-up for player of the year in the area, Albarran wants to be king of the hill.
“He feels he’s been gipped at least one of those times. He’s pitching with chip on his shoulder this year,” Gonzales said.
Albarran said he really wanted to come back and show what he can do.
“I wanted to come back and provide for my teammates. They really helped me in the end and the defense was amazing tonight,” Albarron said. “I’m going to the next level and I want to prove to myself and my teammates that we can go far in the playoffs.”
Lemon Bay (2-1) started strong against North Port starter Colyn Sowers as Bush singled with two outs and was brought home by Ham’s single to make it 1-0.
North Port (1-1) tied things in the bottom of the inning with a two-out rally of its own. Reed Backstrom walked and Andrew Nelson doubled before a Zachary Mitchell single brought Backstrom home.
It stayed that way until the fourth when Ham walked, advanced on fielder’s interference, went to third on a fly ball to right, and came home on a squeeze bunt by Joel Vasquez.
The Manta Rays added insurance in the fifth when Sowers lost the plate, walking three batters before being chased. Bush drove home a run on a sacrifice fly to make it 3-1.
That’s all Albarran needed as he pitched his game, worked quickly and didn’t give up any free passes after the first, ending the game with a nifty bare-handed catch on a line drive.
“We want our pitchers to work fast. We want to take our game to the other team and we’re going to attack. Steal, bunt and run, slash, we’re going to do that,” Gonzales said.
North Port coach Kemo O’Sullivan said his team played well, but the breaks didn’t quite go their way.
“There were a couple things that happened, but you have to hand it to their pitcher,” he said. “We tried to jump on him early, but he made adjustments, started throwing breaking pitches and gave us a whirl.”
