NORTH PORT – Reed Backstrom did it from the mound and at the plate for the North Port baseball team Monday.
The sophomore pitched six innings of one-hit ball while going 2-for-4 with an RBI and scoring twice, leading the Bobcats to a 7-2 victory over Barron Collier at The Preserve.
North Port coach Kemo O’Sullivan said when you allow just one hit, chances are you’re going to be successful.
“Collier is not too shabby. They made it to the regional finals last year. Any time you can hold a team like that to one hit, you’re doing something right,” O’Sullivan said.
“I think we did pretty good. We were having fun. That’s what it’s all about,” Backstrom said. “We were swinging hard and we ended up hitting it hard.”
North Port (4-2) scored early and often on the Cougars (3-3), taking a 6-0 lead in the fourth and cruising from there.
North Port grabbed the early advantage with three unearned runs in the first off Cougars starter Dylan Mullan. Andrew Nelson reached on an error to keep the inning going.
Zachary Mitchell singled home a run and after Ryan Plater singled, Evan Egloff brought home a pair with a single to make it 3-0.
North Port added two in the second on an RBI double by Backstrom, who later scored on a Nelson single to make it 5-0. Joshua Doerrfield made it 6-0 in the third on an RBI single.
Meanwhile, Backstrom was in command much of the night.
His only trouble came in the top of the fourth, when two walks and two hit batsmen contributed to two runs on a Nate Kantor single to cut the lead to 6-2.
North Port got a run back in the bottom of the inning when Plater hit a sacrifice fly to left to score Backstrom for the game’s final run.
Backstrom hit the reset button and retired the last seven batters he faced, with Landon Davidson pitching a perfect seventh to nail it down.
“Kids tense up. You don’t wag your finger at someone for hitting people; you try to relax them so they can execute,” O’Sullivan said.
“I was getting really mad and was trying to throw the ball as hard as I can, then I started under-throwing it and bounced a lot of baseballs,” Backstrom said. “We got through it, had a long talk, had an energy drink and focused from there.”
Doerrfield and Playter had two hits each for North Port, which had 10 on the night. Mike Metcalf scored the lone Cougar run.
