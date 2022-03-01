NORTH PORT — Manatee scored a run in the top of the eighth inning without the benefit of a hit as the unbeaten Hurricanes spoiled North Port’s home opener with a 5-4 victory Tuesday night.
The Bobcats had battled back from a 3-0 deficit to take a 4-3 lead after six innings before Manatee’s Devin Calderon led off the seventh with a double against North Port starter Alex Spirk.
After cleanup hitter Trevor Viera laid down a bunt single to put runners at the corners, North Port coach Miles Mayer brought on Mikey Murray in relief. Murray got Tripp Helgeson to ground into a double play while the tying run scored to send the contest into extra innings.
With one out in the top of the eighth, Cired Cablish was hit by a pitch and stole second. While Cablish was running, the pitch sailed over Bobcat catcher Zach Mitchell’s head and Cablish took third on the wild pitch. Murray then uncorked another wild pitch and Cablish scored to make it 5-4.
In the bottom of the eighth, pinch hitter Brad Miller was hit by a pitch, but Joey Scott hit into a double play to end the game.
“Obviously everybody would have liked to have won the first one at home,” Mayer said. “Unfortunately, it didn’t go our way. But it’s only the second week of the season and we’ve got plenty of games ahead of us. We’ll work on things and get over it and it will be all right.”
The Hurricanes got on the board first in the top of the second as Helgeson doubled and scored on a bad hop single by Rylen Jomisko. Manatee made it 3-0 in the top of the third as Diego Garcia was hit by a pitch and Tommy Zinna followed with a single. Garcia scored on Calderon’s grounder to short and Zinna came home on a base hit by Viera.
The Bobcats closed the gap in the bottom of the inning by loading the bases on singles by Brayden Spain and Murray and a walk to Spirk. Josh Doerrfeld brought home two runners with a single to right.
North Port then took the lead in the bottom of the fourth. Ryan Playter reached second when Manatee left fielder Zinna dropped his fly ball, then Scott singled and Spain walked to load the bases with two outs. Caleb O’Connor came in to relieve starter Josh Rodriguez and hit Murray with a pitch to tie the game, then walked Spirk to force in the go-ahead run.
Spirk kept the Hurricanes off the scoreboard until running into trouble in the top of the seventh.
“Going out of the sixth he (Spirk) was doing really well,” Mayer said. “I think a guy who has done well for us the last two or three starts that you hope he’s going to go out there and continue to do what he’s doing. Unfortunately, this time it didn’t work out. Maybe it would have been better to have Mikey in earlier, but we’re not going to know.”
North Port, now 0-3, will be back at it Wednesday night when they host Port Charlotte.
