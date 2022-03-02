NORTH PORT — It’s still plenty early in the baseball season, so games are not so much about the wins and losses as they are learning opportunities.
For Port Charlotte on Wednesday night, that meant the continuing education of Landon Carter.
The Pirates staff ace cruised against North Port until he didn’t, then worked his way out of trouble for a 3-2 road victory.
“He went six (innings) in his first outing so this is the first time he went out for seven and his pitch count was low enough to do that,” Port Charlotte coach Tim Roberson said. “But he’s got to be in those situations. He’s got to feel that. See those situations and kind of figure out his way around the lineup.”
The Pirates’ bats staked him to a 3-0 lead before he stepped on the mound. He played a role in that, too.
Adrian Nina drew a walk to open the game, then Michael Weidner singled to put runners at the corners. Carter then slapped a ground-ball single to right field to score the game’s first run. Ethan Zylstra plated another run with a single to almost the same spot, then a throwing error on Jeffrey Vivian’s ground ball scored Carter and extended Port Charlotte’s lead to 3-0.
Carter gave up a leadoff hit to Mike Murray, but Murray was gunned down on an attempt to reach second after the ball got away from the Pirates’ first baseman.
After that, he cruised through the first five innings, permitting just two more hits while fanning five. He did bean a pair of hitters, but only one of those baserunners made it as far as scoring position.
Meanwhile, Port Charlotte kept swinging its bats, but wasn’t getting the results they had to start the game. In all, the Pirates would leave 13 runners on base, including the third and fourth innings, when they loaded the bases with one out.
“We took some good swings that we were just underneath,” Roberson said. “It’s a process early-on in the season. All in all, definitely better tonight, offensively. We still have work to do, we can never be satisfied with what we’re doing. We have to execute better when we get in those situations.”
On the flip side, North Port pitchers Reed Backstrom and Michael McCool were doing well to get out of jams. Backstrom allowed the leadoff hitter to reach base in each of the first three innings, but after the first, he managed to avoid further damage.
After finally getting a leadoff hitter out to begin the fourth inning, Backstrom walked the bases full and was lifted for McCool, who coaxed a pair of popups out of Pirates hitters to escape the inning. McCool’s unusual, short-armed, cartwheel delivery seemed to keep the Pirates guessing.
“For Reed to come in and do that – give up three runs and not give in and continue to work – it was huge for us,” North Port coach Miles Mayer said. “Then for McCool to come in and throw strikes? He’s just a little bit different. He’s funky. That’s what is going to make him successful.”
North Port finally got to Carter in the sixth inning. Murray led off with a sharp base hit to left field. After getting a strikeout, Carter then hit his third batter of the game, putting Josh Doerrfeld on base, giving the Bobcats two baserunners for the first time all night.
Carter got Brayden Kelly to ground out, but Backstrom atoned for his first-inning pitching sins by ripping a double down the right field line to drive in Murray and Doerrfeld.
Carter kept Backstrom at second base to end the sixth, then got a pair of strikeouts in North Port’s final turn to get the complete-game victory.
“They put together some good at-bats toward the end of the game, reached out and put one down the line, but that stuff happens,” Roberson said. “We need to do better when we’re ahead in the count where they can’t reach pitches, but all in all he did what he needed to do.”
Port Charlotte improved to 3-1 with the win while North Port fell to a hard-luck 0-4.
“We’ve been down a lot this season so far and we haven’t given up,” Mayer said. “We have continued to fight. We’re just one away. It’s coming.”
