PUNTA GORDA – It has been a season that has aged Tim Roberson, head coach of the Port Charlotte baseball team, at least five years.
Once again, the Pirates played a low-scoring, white-knuckle game, this time against arch-rival Charlotte.
Thankfully, their starting pitcher, Landon Carter, was a one-man wrecking crew, having a hand in all four Pirate runs with three hits, including a two-run home run, and six-plus innings on the mound to give them a 4-3 victory Friday.
It was a bit of a shaky ending, however. Trailing 4-2 in the seventh, Charlotte rallied. Braddock Marshall was hit by a pitch, Justin McQueen singled and Dylan Klossner laid down a perfect bunt to load the bases with nobody out.
Carter was removed for Kayvon Santana, who walked Tyler Waterhouse to force in a run. After Frank Planer struck out, Jacob Evak attempted a suicide squeeze that failed, resulting in pinch runner Yadier Feliciano being called out at the plate.
Evak would walk, but Santana would get Clay Hayse looking to end the game and hand the Tarpons (5-11) their fourth straight loss.
“It was a good baseball game. Both teams battled, great pitching by both guys and it just happened to go our way,” Roberson said. “Landon always gives us a shot to win every night and he’s starting to find his swing.”
“We just did what we were supposed to do. We had to show Charlotte what we were about,” Carter said. “We had to settle down in the seventh and they weren’t able to hit very well after that. We got the job done.”
Port Charlotte (8-8) started strong as Carter hit a two-run home run off Hayse in the first to give them a 2-0 lead.
Charlotte countered in the bottom of the inning with RBI singles from Planer, who had three hits, and Evak to tie the game at 2-2.
Both pitchers settled in from there until the fourth when Carter led off with a single. Santana, the pinch runner, advanced to second on a wild pitch, went to third on a Kyle Herrera single and scored on Austin Turner’s fielder’s choice to give the Pirates the lead.
The Pirates added another run in the sixth. Carter again singled and Santana ran for him, circling the bases with Turner again providing the RBI on a fielder’s choice. That set up the wild finish.
Carter allowed three earned runs, seven hits, one walk and a hit batter while striking out six. Hayse went the distance, allowing six hits, no walks, a hit batter and seven strikeouts with three earned runs.
“We had an opportunity to get it done. We were making contact all night and they brought in someone who was wild. I thought if we could make contact, it was two runs,” Charlotte coach Lavell Cudjo said. “It’s hard to call a squeeze when someone is wild. I didn’t want to give an out for a run. If we got a hit, we’d get two.”
