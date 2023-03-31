PUNTA GORDA – Dillon Moss hit a three-run homer and Parker Loew doubled to give the lead for good as IMG Silver rallied to defeat Charlotte 7-4 Friday.

The Ascenders blew a three-run lead thanks to some timely hitting and one error on a squeeze, but rallied once Charlotte removed its starter with two huge blows that put the game out of reach.


