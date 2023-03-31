PUNTA GORDA – Dillon Moss hit a three-run homer and Parker Loew doubled to give the lead for good as IMG Silver rallied to defeat Charlotte 7-4 Friday.
The Ascenders blew a three-run lead thanks to some timely hitting and one error on a squeeze, but rallied once Charlotte removed its starter with two huge blows that put the game out of reach.
“It was situational hitting again. We showed we are capable of fighting back. I was pleased with that,” Charlotte coach Lavell Cudjo said. “I wish we could have finished. We made some good pitches that they hit. They swung the bats well when they needed to.”
After taking an early 3-0 lead on Moss’s home run in the first inning, the Ascenders couldn’t do much against Charlotte starter Clayton Hayse, who only allowed one hit and one walk for the next four innings.
That gave Charlotte (5-9) a chance to rally. Tyler Waterhouse got the Tarpons on the board with an RBI double in the bottom of the first, then in the fourth with runners on second and third, Edwin Feliciano squeezed home Dylan Klossner. The throw to first by IMG starter Angelo Nunez was wild, allowing Jacob Evak to score and tie the game.
In the fifth, Charlotte took a 4-3 lead on an Evak RBI ground ball to second, but the Tarpons left the bases loaded, which proved costly.
Hayse came out after reaching his pitch limit after five innings. Frank Planer came in and immediately got into trouble. Nic Barron singled and Moss reached on an error, though Barron was cut down at the plate on the play.
After C.J. Aubuchon walked, Loew smacked a pitch to the wall in dead center, scoring two and giving the Ascenders the lead for good.
Barron gave IMG insurance in the seventh with a two-run single.
“Clayton reached his pitch count, we needed six outs, and Frank’s been throwing well and he usually does his job,” Cudjo said. “But even their little soft hits fell in. That’s baseball.”
Bobby Eidell pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief for IMG to get the win. Grayson Rodgers pitched two scoreless innings for the save.
Barron had two hits, drove in two and scored once. Moss scored twice to go with his three RBI.
Klossner scored twice and had two hits. Waterhouse also had two hits for Charlotte, which has lost five of its last six.
“We did the little things tonight. We bunted we squeezed, it just wasn’t the outcome we wanted tonight,” Cudjo said.
