NORTH PORT – DeSoto County coach Matt Martin should have felt pretty comfortable sitting on a 6-0 lead Friday in the final inning with his two pitchers working on a combined no-hitter.
He will have to settle for a 6-3 victory on the road at Imagine.
NORTH PORT – DeSoto County coach Matt Martin should have felt pretty comfortable sitting on a 6-0 lead Friday in the final inning with his two pitchers working on a combined no-hitter.
He will have to settle for a 6-3 victory on the road at Imagine.
Freshman Braden DeLuca went five innings with four strikeouts. Jace Kellogg took over in the sixth inning and fanned the side.
After a strikeout to start the seventh, Martin experienced what the Sharks coach Steve Saborse had gone through earlier in the game.
A throwing error on a routine ground ball put Imagine’s Joseph Standford on with one out. After another strikeout, a high fly ball was hit to right that would have ended the game and preserved the shutout and no-hitter
The right fielder overran the ball, allowing it fall behind him and the shutout was gone. Another error kept the Sharks hopes for a comeback alive. Pinch-hitter Jacob Rainbow broke up the no-hitter with a solid shot up the middle. Leadoff hitter Joshua McCombs followed with an identical bouncer for another base hit. After a walk to RJ Cooper, the bases were juiced and the winning run was at the plate.
The game ended with a called strike three, giving Kellogg seven strikeouts over two innings.
The Bulldogs scored three times in the fourth and once in the fifth and added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
The difference in the game was the three-run outburst in the fourth inning, but it wasn’t impressive or pretty. Kellogg beat out an infield single that was flagged down deep in the hole by Eriq Masters. An error put runners on first and second with a passed ball moving them both up a base.
Will Joens grounded to second and the throw home was late, scoring the first run. Blas Cruz singled in a run through a drawn-in infield to score the second run. The third run came in on an errant pickoff attempt against Cruz at first
Kellogg swung the big stick for DeSoto with a three-hit night, driving in three. His big hit was a two-run triple in the sevent. Joens also had a triple while leading off the second inning.
Cooper started on the mound for Imagine and pitched well around the miscues. He went six innings and gave up six hits. He gave up just one earned run and whiffed nine batters, four of them looking.
“I liked the way we never gave up and fought to the end and didn’t roll over,” Saborse said. “We made too many mistakes tonight and that cost us the game. Give DeSoto credit, they took advantage of our mistakes and got the win.”
Martin agreed that there were a lot of errors in the game.
“We got the win and that is the goal for the game,” he said. “Our pitching was outstanding tonight, they did what they were supposed to do.”
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.