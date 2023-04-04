ARCADIA – The DeSoto County baseball team was mired in a five-game losing streak going into their home game Tuesday against Imagine. The Bulldogs had played some pretty good ball, including two losses by a run.
The Bulldogs snapped out of the funk with an exciting, 3-2 win.
Senior Austin Evans has pitched many times in his high school career, but he has been valuable behind the plate. With six other pitchers on the staff, Evans had not ventured onto the bump all season. After his performance against the Sharks, he likely will be spending more time on the hill.
Evans didn’t allow a hit the first three innings. In his 6.1 innings, Evans scattered three hits and allowed just one earned run while fanning four in his 83 -pitch effort. He left the game after two of the first three Sharks he faced in the seventh reached base. Both runners scored.
Losing pitcher RJ Cooper pitched well, giving up five hits and no earned runs. The Sharks’ defense was shaky with six errors, including three in the first two innings.
Cooper worked his way out multiple jams, leaving five Bulldogs stranded in the first two innings. Cooper came into the game needing 15 strikeouts to set a school record, and got eight in 5.2 innings.
DeSoto got on the board in the fourth inning as Braden Deluca was safe on an error and scored on another error. Lane Fullerton singled and was brought home by Corbin “Happy” Gilmore’s base hit. Deluca led off the sixth inning with a single and scored the winning run.
Just as they did in their earlier meeting, the Sharks rallied. Joshua McCombs scored on a pitch that got past the catcher and Cooper singled in Eriq Masters. With two Sharks on base, Gilmore came on in relief and put out the fire to preserve the win.
The Sharks are now 7-6 and will host Southeast tonight. Meanwhile, DeSoto moved to 4-9 and will host Lamar County out of Georgia.
