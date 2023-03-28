Sun preps logo

ARCADIA – DeSoto County’s Will Joens and Hardee senior Roel Juarez hooked up in a pitcher’s duel Tuesday night with the Wildcats coming out on top, 3-2.

Juarez went six innings and allowed just five hits while striking out seven. Joens went 5.2 innings allowing five hits and three runs.


