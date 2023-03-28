ARCADIA – DeSoto County’s Will Joens and Hardee senior Roel Juarez hooked up in a pitcher’s duel Tuesday night with the Wildcats coming out on top, 3-2.
Juarez went six innings and allowed just five hits while striking out seven. Joens went 5.2 innings allowing five hits and three runs.
The Bulldogs struck first. Corbin Gilmore got it started with a one-out double, then freshman first baseman Jasper Davis singled him home for a short lived 1-0 lead. The Wildcats answered with three straight singles to lead off the second inning for a run. The “pitcher’s best friend” – a 4-6-3 double play – kept the Wildcats from scoring any more runs.
The two team put a steady stream of bagels on the board until for the fifth, when Hardee scored twice on a two-out single by freshman Leo Marrero to put the Wildcats on top 3-1. DeSoto answered with a run in the bottom of the frame when leadoff hitter Braden Moran was hit by a pitch, moved to second on a sacrifice, and third on a wild pitch. He dented the dish on a Gilmore single.
The Bulldogs had runners on second and third, but a strikeout ended the threat in the fifth. The Bulldogs failed to score in the sixth despite having a man on third with no outs. Austin Evans led off with a single and Logan Adkins ran for him. A wild pickoff throw put Atkins on third. The next three Bulldogs all struck out to end the inning.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Bulldogs threatened again with a man on first and second with one out. A ground ball advanced the tying and winning runs into scoring position, but the game ended on the Bulldogs’ ninth strikeout of the game.
DeSoto coach Matt Martin, coaching in his first DeSoto-Hardee rivalry game, was proud of the way his team played.
“The takeaway from this game is we played a good clean game and put the ball into play in the most part," he said. "That’s a good team over there and we had our chances, but just couldn’t get the big hit when we needed it.”
The Bulldogs are now 3-8 and will travel to Sebring Wednesday before hosting Booker on Friday.
