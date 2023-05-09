ENGLEWOOD – Hardee pushed across a run without the benefit of a hit in the top of the ninth inning to defeat Lemon Bay, 1-0, in a Region 4A-3 quarterfinal matchup Tuesday night.

The Wildcats managed only one hit all night off Manta Ray pitchers Abel Albarran and Brady Ham, but scored the game’s lone run after Ham walked leadoff batter Roel Juarez in the top of the ninth. Pinch runner Drew Thomas was sacrificed to second, but with two outs and Joshua Block at the plate, a pitch got by Lemon Bay catcher Bryson Vaughn. His throw to third in an attempt to get the runner advancing was wild, allowing Thomas to score what proved to be the winning run.


   
