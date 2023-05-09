Lemon Bay starting pitcher Abel Albarran (3) reacts after getting the final out in the 7th inning pitching a scoreless game against Hardee Tuesday, May, 9, 2023 at Lemon Bay High School. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Lemon Bay SS Noah Hale catches Hardee’s Drew Thomas in a run down Tuesday at Lemon Bay High School.
sun photos by Tom O’Neill
Hardee’s Kellon Lindsey (12) and Boone Pazzaglia (8) celebrate a 1-0 victory over Lemon Bay on Tuesday.
Lemon Bay’s 3B Mayson Roberts fields a bunt against Hardee on Tuesday.
ENGLEWOOD – Hardee pushed across a run without the benefit of a hit in the top of the ninth inning to defeat Lemon Bay, 1-0, in a Region 4A-3 quarterfinal matchup Tuesday night.
The Wildcats managed only one hit all night off Manta Ray pitchers Abel Albarran and Brady Ham, but scored the game’s lone run after Ham walked leadoff batter Roel Juarez in the top of the ninth. Pinch runner Drew Thomas was sacrificed to second, but with two outs and Joshua Block at the plate, a pitch got by Lemon Bay catcher Bryson Vaughn. His throw to third in an attempt to get the runner advancing was wild, allowing Thomas to score what proved to be the winning run.
“Our pitchers struck them out 14 times, we struck out six,” Mantas coach Zach Gonzales said. “We hit balls hard the entire day and again they went right at people. That’s been the story of our season sometimes, we hit balls hard right at people. It happened tonight, but the big outlier is we got guys on third base a couple of times and couldn’t punch it through.”
Lemon Bay’s best chance to score was in the third inning when Noah Hale led off with a single, moved to second on a wild pitch and stole third with nobody out. But Wildcat pitcher Boone Pazzaglia struck out Ryan Mickey, got Jacob Connor on a comeback to the mound and got Zeke Moranda on a fly ball to left to end the threat.
Joel Vazquez led off the fifth with a single and got to third base with one out before Pazzaglia struck out Hale and Mickey to keep the game scoreless.
With two out in the bottom of the seventh, Pazzaglia walked Hale and pinch hitter Gabe Todaro to put runners on first and second. Kellon Lindsey came on from shortstop to pitch and fanned Connor to send the game to extra innings. Lindsey set down all seven Lemon Bay batters he faced to pick up the win and send the Wildcats (17-10) on to the semifinals against Dunedin.
Lemon Bay ended its season with a 17-10 record.
“We just didn’t execute and that’s what it came down to,” Gonzales said. “If we execute early in the game, I think we cruise and we’re playing on Friday. We had a guy on third with no outs and we couldn’t scratch a run across early in the game. I think if we execute one or two times, we win the ball game.”
