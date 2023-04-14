PUNTA GORDA – You’ve heard of the old saying, “They don’t play the game on paper.”
The Charlotte High baseball team was proof of that adage Friday as they took the field against the favored Lemon Bay.
Instead of rolling over, the Tarpons played one of their best games of the season. Clayton Hayse pitched into the sixth and added a key RBI, and all the Tarpons had a hand offensively as they marched off with a 3-1 victory.
Charlotte (7-13) bashed 11 hits, three by leadoff man Dylan Klossner, while the rest of the Tarpon lineup was able to get at least one hit off Manta Ray pitching.
But it was the gutsy performance by Hayse, who insisted on taking the ball on this night, that got Charlotte over the hump.
“It’s his senior year and he really wanted this one,” Charlotte coach Lavell Cudjo said. “He was up to 85 pitches and we didn’t want to get his pitch count too high. He wanted one more.”
Hayse went 5 1/3 innings, giving up just three hits, two walks and a hit batter while striking out two. Frank Planer came in to get the last five outs, four via strikeout.
“I wanted it bad. It’s Lemon Bay and they beat us twice last year, so I wanted to get something back for Charlotte,” Hayse said. “We had a nice win over Bishop Verot, but this is a rivalry game.”
There were some worries in the first two innings as the Tarpons stranded the bases loaded against Lemon Bay starter Abel Albarran, but that wouldn’t last long.
In the third, Carter Chalder got a one-out single. Tyler Waterhouse came up and lashed one into the left-center field gap for an RBI triple to get the Tarpons on the scoreboard. Hayse came up two batters later and drilled a single to make it 2-0.
Charlotte added more in the fourth. With two out, Planer singled. Braddock Marshall drove one into the right-center field gap for another RBI triple and a 3-0 lead that chased Albarran.
“We had a lot of two-out hits and ran up some high counts. We battled,” Cudjo said. “Abel is a good pitcher and he’s going to the next level. We competed, and when we do that and eliminate mistakes, this is the kind of baseball we play.”
Lemon Bay (13-5) scored its only run in the fifth as Ryan Mickey singled home Mayson Roberts to produce the final margin.
However, the Mantas also ran themselves out of a rally in the first when Jacob Connor was cut down at the plate on a grounder to second and Wyatt Bush was later caught stealing to end the inning. Noah Hale was also picked off first in the third.
Lemon Bay coach Zachery Gonzales said his team was more unlucky than anything as they were able to make contact until the end.
“We know what kind of team we are. They threw a good arm, but he’s normally a strikeout guy and we hit him,” Gonzales said. “It’s just everything we hit went right to someone. We had loud outs all night and that’s all I can ask.”
