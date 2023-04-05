PORT CHARLOTTE – On a night that was at times an ordeal for Kyle Herrera, it sure ended on a happy note.

Herrera drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh inning to bring home the winning run as Port Charlotte earned a 3-2 victory over North Port on Thursday at Pirates Cove to cap a crazy day at the school that included a student threat during the school day.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments