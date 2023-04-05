PORT CHARLOTTE – On a night that was at times an ordeal for Kyle Herrera, it sure ended on a happy note.
Herrera drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh inning to bring home the winning run as Port Charlotte earned a 3-2 victory over North Port on Thursday at Pirates Cove to cap a crazy day at the school that included a student threat during the school day.
Both teams’ records went to 7-8 on the season.
Cayden Ruby led off the seventh by reaching base on a wild throw that pulled the first baseman off the bag. Soon after, Michael Weidner walked.
Ethan Zylstra advanced the runners on a slow roller back to the mound and Landon Carter was walked intentionally.
That brought Herrera to the play. He fouled off numerous pitches before finally drawing the walk to end it.
“I was just looking for a fastball and anything else, just foul it away,” Herrera said. “It was a crazy day. Everything the team went through we played the game well and got the win.”
Herrera allowed nine hits and a hit batter on the mound and was even shellacked by a line drive to the shoulder in the fifth inning that many thought hit him in the head.
However, the junior persevered and pitched his two best innings in the sixth and seventh to give the Pirates a chance.
“You see this patch of gray hair? It’s from him. He’s been fantastic all year throwing the ball and giving us a chance to win on a nightly basis,” Pirates coach Tim Roberson said. “We didn’t hit like we are capable of again, but we’ll take them where we get them.”
Carter got the Pirates on the board in the first with an RBI single against Bobcats starter Reed Backstrom that scored Adrain Nina. North Port responded with two in the second on an Evan Egloff RBI single and a Landon Davidson sacrifice fly.
Port Charlotte tied the game on a J.T. Tirado RBI single in the fourth. The Pirates loaded the bases in the fifth with one out, but North Port reliever Colyn Sowers struck out two to end the inning.
Carter had two hits for the Pirates. Brayden Spain had two infield singles for North Port, whose plan to walk Carter in the seventh inning to face Herrera backfired.
“It was coaching decisions. Our pitcher got us out of a couple jams and we decided to walk (Carter) intentionally,” North Port coach Kemo O’Sullivan said. “The batter fought off a few good pitches and that’s baseball. Our kids fought real hard. I’m proud of how we played.”
