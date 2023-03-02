ENGLEWOOD – Lemon Bay scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Manta Rays came from behind to defeat Cypress Lake, 7-6, Thursday night.

Lemon Bay came out on top in a contest that saw the Mantas fall behind early, rally to take the lead, fall behind again, then score the winning run on a wild pitch from Panthers reliever Zach Bocchino.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments