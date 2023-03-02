ENGLEWOOD – Lemon Bay scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Manta Rays came from behind to defeat Cypress Lake, 7-6, Thursday night.
Lemon Bay came out on top in a contest that saw the Mantas fall behind early, rally to take the lead, fall behind again, then score the winning run on a wild pitch from Panthers reliever Zach Bocchino.
“Like I told the guys, good teams and championship teams have to figure out how to win in all ways,” Lemon Bay coach Zach Gonzales said. “Especially when things are not going your way that day. We had the lead in the seventh, then we had two errors that gave the lead back to them. The guys came in and I told them, ‘If you guys believe, we’re going to be throwing water on each other at the end of this one when we walk it off,’ and sure enough we did.”
The rally started with a one-out single by Joel Vazquez and a walk by Noah Hale. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Gabe Todaro delivered a sacrifice fly to center field to score Vazquez with the tying run and send Hale to third. The Mantas then came across with the winning run when Bocchino uncorked another wild pitch.
Earlier, the Panthers took a 4-0 lead in the top of the third off Lemon Bay starter Mayson Roberts. The Mantas got a run back in the bottom of the inning when Jacob Conner reached on a throwing error and scored on a double by Wyatt Bush.
The Mantas evened the score in the bottom of the fifth in true Lemon Bay fashion. With two outs, Will Landers reached on an error by shortstop Evan Skaggs. Bush was hit by a pitch and Brady Ham walked to load the bases. Landers came home from third on a wild throw back to the mound by catcher Austin Thorstad. Vazquez then doubled to the gap in left center to tie the score at 4-4.
Lemon Bay took the lead in the bottom of the sixth as Todaro singled and pinch-hitter Michael Patrick walked. Another throwing error by Thorstad, one of six Panther miscues on the night, moved the runners up and Ryan Mickey drove in the go-ahead run with a ground out to short.
Vazquez took over on the mound in the top of the seventh after Austin Woodbury pitched three scoreless innings. Skaggs drew a leadoff walk and stole second, but the next two Cypress batters struck out. Vazquez then coaxed a ground ball to Hale at short, but the throw to first was in the dirt allowing the tying run to score. A second throwing error on another grounder let in the go-ahead run and the Panthers took a 6-5 lead into the bottom of the seventh.
“We were hitting balls hard, but right at everybody,” Gonzales said. “That’s been the story of our season so far. I tell the guys, stay with the approach, keep swinging and hitting barrels, and eventually they’re going to fall. And once they start falling we’re going to be a dangerous team.”
Lemon Bay improved to 4-1 with its fourth consecutive victory and will host DeSoto County Friday night.
