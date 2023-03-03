ENGLEWOOD – Abel Albarran pitched five scoreless innings and drove in four runs as Lemon Bay rolled past DeSoto County, 10-0, Friday night at Jack Llewellyn Field.
The Manta Rays pounded out nine hits, including six doubles, and took advantage of nine walks and three Bulldog errors.
“We had a good day,” Lemon Bay coach Zach Gonzales said. “Like I said yesterday, we’ve been hitting balls hard, they’ve just been right at people. And as soon as they start falling, we’re going to be a dangerous team and it showed tonight.”
While the Mantas had numerous base runners in every inning, the Bulldogs could only manage three hits and only got one runner as far as second base against Albarran.
“Everything was working for me, fastball, slider, changeup,” Albarran said. “They were just really late on the fastball, so I knew what would overpower them so that’s what I did tonight. Just overpowered them.”
Albarran walked one and struck out eight in five innings, before giving way to Bradley Henson, who pitched a 1-2-3 sixth.
Lemon Bay started the scoring in the bottom of the first off DeSoto starter Jace Kellogg, who had trouble finding the strike zone. Kellogg walked Jacob Conner and Brady Ham, then hit Wyatt Bush to load the bases for Albarran, who delivered a two-run single for a 2-0 lead.
The Mantas got two more runs and chased Kellogg from the mound in the bottom of the second as Noah Hale walked, went to second on a wild pitch, stole third and came home on a wild throw by DeSoto catcher Austin Evans. Ryan Mickey followed with a double just inside the right field foul line, and came around to score on a double by Ham.
Albarran’s two-run double in the bottom of the fourth off reliever Braden Deluca made it 6-0, and Lemon Bay got two more in the fifth as Gabe Todaro drew a walk and Mickey lined a shot to right for another double. The throw to the infield was off target and rolled down the left field line, allowing both runners to score.
The Mantas got the final two runs they needed in the sixth inning to end the contest early. After Lemon Bay loaded the bases on two walks and a single, Hale hit a ground ball to short, and another errant throw allowed two runners to score.
“We know when we have Abel on the mound, everybody’s confident,” Gonzales said. “The defense is confident and bats are confident. With the pitching staff that we’ve got, we’re going to be hard to beat.”
The Mantas improved to 5-1 on the season with their fifth straight win.
“We came out and did our thing and we swept the week, so it’s a pretty good week for us,” Albarran said. “We had a little slump at the beginning, but now we’re getting back to it.”
Up next for Lemon Bay is a trip to Island Coast on Monday. DeSoto, now 2-4, has a home date with Cypress Lake next Tuesday.
