Cutline 1 - Abel copy.jpg

Abel Albarran tossed five scoreless innings as Lemon Bay routed DeSoto County, 10-0, on Friday night in Englewood.

 sun photo by Tim Kern

ENGLEWOOD – Abel Albarran pitched five scoreless innings and drove in four runs as Lemon Bay rolled past DeSoto County, 10-0, Friday night at Jack Llewellyn Field.

The Manta Rays pounded out nine hits, including six doubles, and took advantage of nine walks and three Bulldog errors.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments