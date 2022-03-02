ENGLEWOOD - After starting off the season with three straight wins, Lemon Bay’s offense fell flat as the Manta Rays fell to Cardinal Mooney, 7-2, in a non-district baseball game Wednesday night.
After Lemon Bay starter Brady Ham retired the Cougars in order in the top of the first, the Mantas loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning, but failed to score.
With one out, Ham hit a double to the base of the wall in center field, Abel Albarran singled and Jason LePage walked. But Mooney starter Bronson Sessa struck out Colin Gamber and Joel Vasquez to get out of the inning.
“We’ve been struggling putting the ball in play,” said Lemon Bay coach Zach Gonzales, who is serving a suspension but followed the game online while at North Port scouting a future Mantas opponent.
“We’ve had a few nights where we can string some hits together, but we’re striking out entirely too much," Gonzales said. "We’ve got to get back to our basics because good things happen when you put the ball in play. Pitching didn’t help today, we didn’t throw it well. We’ll try to come back Friday.”
Ham went the first two innings and was replaced by Jacob Connor in the third. Connor gave up a leadoff walk to Cade Norman, and a single to Alex Santa Maria.
Right fielder Jack Mackinnon followed with a towering three run home run over the right field wall to make it 4-0.
The Cougars (2-1) got two more runs in the fourth off Ryan Mickey, before the Mantas finally got on the board in the sixth inning, scoring twice without getting a hit off Austin Olander. Ham walked and Albarran was hit by a pitch. LePage followed with a grounder that got by Cougar shortstop Eddie Zaun for an error, allowing Ham to score. Gamber then drove in Albarran with a sacrifice fly to right.
Lemon Bay batters struck out 11 times on the night and managed only three hits, the last a second inning single by Charlie Dillmore. Meanwhile, four different pitchers saw action for the Mantas.
“We had two guys that were coming for their first starts,” Gonzales said. “It was a rehab start for Ham so he was only slotted to go two innings. Mickey was another guy that we had coming in and we brought in Jacob Connor. That was his first time on the mound for varsity.”
Garek Sledziewski pitched the final 2 2/3 innings for the Mantas.
“That three run homer deflated us,” Gonzales said. “We’re usually a gritty team where we can bounce back and keep fighting and keep scratching and getting some runs together. We just couldn’t do it tonight."
Lemon Bay fell to 3-1 on the season and will host Cape Coral Friday night.
