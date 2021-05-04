The Venice High baseball team just wrapped up the hardest schedule in Florida, and one of its toughest ever put together.
The Indians played top national teams such as Jesuit (Tampa), Calvary Christian (Clearwater), IMG Academy Black (Bradenton) along with other local powerhouses like Sarasota, Fort Myers and Braden River.
Riverdale (9-10) of Fort Myers, however, might be the weakest opponent the Indians see all season when the Raiders come to Venice High to play in the regional quarterfinals on Friday night at 7:30.
If the Indians win, they'd face the winner of Sarasota vs. Gulf Coast on Wednesday, May 12.
The Raiders opened the year 0-4 and lost seven of their first 10 games, but won four straight to close out the regular season — going on to beat Palmetto Ridge in the district semifinals before losing to Gulf Coast, 3-2, in the district final.
Here’s how Riverdale breaks down:
Offense
The offense has averaged just under five runs per game, but a team batting average of .244 paints a different picture of the lineup.
Junior first baseman Garrett Corkhill (.350 average, 10 R, 14 RBI, 2 HR) is the only Raiders player hitting above .300. That doesn’t mean Corkhill is the only dangerous hitter, though.
Senior outfielder Richard Belcher is hitting just .255, but has hit a team-high three home runs along with five doubles, a triple and a team-high six stolen bases.
A few other solid hitters — Carson Sekula (.275 average, 10 R), Julian Gomez (.273 average, 8 R, 7 RBI), Jessie Ramirez (.250 average, 6 R, 6 RBI) and Logan Krause (.270 average, 8 R) — round out Riverdale’s lineup.
Pitching
Matthew English and Ramirez have been the team’s top starters with Colton Sizemore, Kannon Davis, Belcher and Corkhill available out of the bullpen.
The ace of the bunch has been English (3-2), a sophomore who owns a 1.71 ERA and has struck out 34 batters over 32 2/3 innings.
Ramirez (4-2) hasn’t been far behind with a 3.23 ERA and 42 strikeouts through a team-high 39 innings. The top reliever out of the ‘pen could be Sizemore — a 6-foot-2 left-hander, with a 3.73 ERA and 18 strikeouts over 15 inning — or it could be Belcher — a 6-foot-3 right-hander who has allowed just three hits and struck out 12 over 7 1/3 innings.
Players to watch
Venice: Michael Robertson, Marek Houston, Aidan Corn, Cole Schumaker, Colin Blazek, John Whitney, any pitcher that takes the mound.
Riverdale: Garrett Corkhill, Jessie Ramirez, Richard Belcher, Matthew English.
Prediction
Venice’s pitching shuts down everyone not named Corkhill or Belcher and its bats have no trouble with a Riverdale pitching staff that’s allowed over 4.5 runs per game.
To put the difference of the teams in perspective, Venice comes in ranked as the state's No. 3 team, while Riverdale sits at No. 252.
Venice 11 - Riverdale 1 (six innings)
