ENGLEWOOD – Coming back from a eight-day layoff, absolutely nothing went right for Lemon Bay as Out-of-Door Academy delivered a five-inning, 10-0, blanking on Tuesday night.
The Manta Rays could get nothing going on offense, were sloppy on defense, and received an uncharacteristically bad performance from Brady Ham on the mound.
"Uncompetitive," Lemon Bay coach Zach Gonzales said when asked to describe his team's play. "From the very first pitch today we were uncompetitive. The very first pitch was a ball up in the zone and a leadoff walk led to a run."
The Thunder's Nevan Hernandez led off with the walk, stole second and third and came home on the Mantas first error of the night.
Ham got through the second without any damage, but didn't make it through the top of the third as ODA sent 13 men to the plate and scored eight runs. Thunder first baseman Jack Hobson had two hits and three RBIs in the inning.
"Our ace didn't have his stuff and it followed us around," Gonzales said.
The Mantas managed only three hits off Thunder pitcher Luke Geske – a first-inning single by Ham, a second-inning double by Abel Albarran, and a fourth-inning single by Joel Vazquez. Lemon Bay's biggest threat was putting runners at the corners with two out in the third, but Geske struck out Ham to get out of the jam.
"When you give up eight in one inning it is tough to come back from it," Gonzales said. "I was hoping to have a little bit of fight because it did happen early, but I think we had too many days off from practice and we came out flat."
Fittingly, the Thunder got the 10th run to end the game early in the top of the fifth on the Mantas' fifth error of the game. Geske then struck out the side in the bottom of the frame to end it.
With the loss, Lemon Bay fell to 11-4 on the season while ODA improved to 10-6. The Mantas will have a quick turnaround as they travel to St. John Neumann on Wednesday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.