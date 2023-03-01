NORTH PORT – Landon Carter’s arm and baseball-speak are already in midseason form.
The Port Charlotte junior spun up a no-hitter on Wednesday night during a 2-0 Pirates win against Imagine at Atwater Park.
Following his 12-strikeout, two-walk performance, Carter broke down his success in the simplest terms.
“I mean, I just went out there and threw,” he said. “I knew the team had my back. We put up a few runs there and did what he had to do.”
Carter struck out seven batters during his first trip through the Sharks’ batting order and faced the minimum until a two-out throwing error in the fourth gave Imagine its first base runner. Carter coaxed a fly ball directly at right fielder Kayvon Santana to end the inning.
His only other blemishes were a one-out walk in the fifth and a two-out pass in the seventh, but in all instances, the runner never reached second base and only four balls left the infield, all landing in Santana’s glove.
Carter said he relied on his fastball for most of the night, which made sense, considering Imagine had trouble squaring it up.
“They just weren’t really catching up, so I was just keeping with the same pitch, staying in the groove,” he said.
“He had command of three pitches,” Port Charlotte coach Tim Roberson said. “It might have looked like a lot of heaters – and it probably was – but he had command of all three.”
Carter struck out at least one batter in every inning except the fourth.
“Hat’s off to Landon,” Imagine coach Steve Saborse said. “He’s a very good pitcher. He comes in and demands a lot of respect on the mound, and we’ve got to learn to hit him. That’s it.”
Imagine tossed a pair of sophomores at Port Charlotte and had good results.
Jacob Lombard was saddled with the loss, but pitched around trouble in his five innings of work. Port Charlotte had the only run it needed two hitters into the game. Adrian Nina greeted Lombard with a leadoff double down the left field like, then Michael Weidner dribbled a grounder up the middle to score Nina.
The Pirates picked up an unearned run in the second inning, but that would be all they could muster.
Lombard consistently got ground balls that his infield turned into fielder’s choices and when Port Charlotte loaded the bases in the fifth, Lombard got himself out of the jam by coaxing a slow roller back to the mound, ending the threat.
RJ Cooper came on in relief and delivered two scoreless innings, but not without a scare. In the seventh, Carter narrowly missed a two-run homer, settling for a ground-rule double, but Cooper stranded both runners.
“They did a good job of controlling their bats,” Saborse said of his two pitchers. “(Port Charlotte) scored on a couple of little mistakes. We put runners in scoring position, unfortunately, during the first two innings, but they battled and Port Charlotte ended up leaving quite a few guys on base.”
Port Charlotte picked up its first win of the season after two hard-luck defeats. The Pirates will place host to Riverview on Friday. Meanwhile, Imagine (3-3) will return to action Tuesday at Bradenton Southeast.
