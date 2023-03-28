PORT CHARLOTTE – Kyle Herrera pitched six shutout innings and drove in what would prove to be the winning run as the Port Charlotte High baseball team bent but didn’t break in a 3-0 victory over rival Charlotte at Pirate Cove.
The Pirates (6-7) scored all three of their runs in the first inning and, despite numerous threats by the Tarpons, made the lead hold up as Herrera delivered the clutch pitch whenever he needed despite some bouts of wildness.
Port Charlotte coach Tim Roberson said he was happy with the win, but displeased once again with his team’s inability to score.
“I feel like a broken record, but it’s not ideal to score three early and not get any more. Kyle pitched well to keep us in it,” Roberson said. “We didn’t add on, but you take your wins as you get them.”
The Pirates' first-inning rally started with a Michael Weidner walk. Ethan Zylstra singled and Landon Carter was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Herrera hit a little dribbler between the mound and first base that Charlotte pitcher Dalton Hill could only go to first with, allowing Weidner to score. Austin Turner had a more decisive hit – a two-run single – that made it 3-0 after one inning.
From there, Hill settled down and Charlotte pitching didn’t allow a hit after the second inning. Hill pitched five innings, allowing three hits, four walks and a hit batter.
But Herrera was too much for the Tarpons. He allowed six hits, two walks and hit three batters in his six innings of work.
Charlotte was able to load the bases in the third and fourth innings. Herrera got a strikeout to end the third and a fly ball to center to end the other threat as the Tarpons stranded 11 runners.
The Tarpons also had a leadoff double in the fifth that ended up dying there. In the sixth, Charlotte ran into an unusual double play when Braddock Marshall struck out with runners on first and second. The runner at second, thinking he had to run, tried to go to third and was tagged out to end the inning.
“It’s a big game and I’m trying to help my team win. There was lots of pressure and I had to stay calm,” Herrera said. “It was nice to have that early lead and it helped me calm down and throw strikes.”
Landon Carter pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the save. Justin McQueen had two hits for Charlotte (5-8).
Charlotte coach Lavell Cudjo tipped his hat to the Pirates, but knew there were runs to be had that they didn’t get.
“We left 11 runners and we didn’t get the two-out hit. We need to make things happen. We can’t wait for the next guy,” Cudjo said. “We need someone to step up. Our pitcher did well, he settled in, but we loaded the bases twice and nobody stepped up.”
