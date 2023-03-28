PORT CHARLOTTE – Kyle Herrera pitched six shutout innings and drove in what would prove to be the winning run as the Port Charlotte High baseball team bent but didn’t break in a 3-0 victory over rival Charlotte at Pirate Cove.

The Pirates (6-7) scored all three of their runs in the first inning and, despite numerous threats by the Tarpons, made the lead hold up as Herrera delivered the clutch pitch whenever he needed despite some bouts of wildness.


